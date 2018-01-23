Supreme Court quashes plea for stay on release of Padmaavat in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

The fate of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest venture Padmaavat has been literally hanging in the balance since December last year. After initial protests erupted against the film, the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer was postponed indefinitely. Now the latest update on the release of Padmaavat is the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier today that quashed the fresh plea filed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh that sought a ban on the release of the film.

As per reports, the Supreme Court has denied the plea for a ban on the release of Padmaavat that was filed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In its ruling the court refused to modify the order that was passed last week and further added that the movie (Padmaavat) will be released across the country, and it is the duty of the states to provide security. This ruling came after Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh moved the apex court afresh on Monday requesting a ban on the release of Padmaavat which citing law and order issues.

As for the film, Padmaavat that is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor is slated to hit screens on January 25.