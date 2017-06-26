SUPERB! Bollywood lauds and applauds the ace player Kidambi Srikanth for creating history!

Recently, the ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth created history by becoming the first Indian ever to win Australia Super series. No sooner Kidambi Srikanth created history; congratulatory messages started pouring in from all the corners, which included our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evergreen cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and others. Bollywood was no different.

In order to laud Srikanth Kidambi’s thumping victory; many Bollywood celebs took to the social media and wished the ace shuttler. Prominent amongst them was the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar took to his social media and posted “CONGRATULATIONS Srikanth K .. you have beaten the best .. given India a pride of place .. proud of you !!”

On the other hand, Randeep Hooda posted stating, “Slowly bt steadily we r becoming world class in sports #OtherThanCricket congratulations @srikidambi on winning #AustralianSS #Badminton”. The ‘Pink’ lady Taapsee Pannu, on her part, posted “Anddddd he wins again!!!!! What an amazing 2 weeks @srikidambi Happy I could watch this one ???? #AustraliaSuperSeries2017.”