Super 30: Me Too allegations on Vikas Bahl puts Hrithik Roshan starrer’s post production on hold

Readers would be aware that Hrithik Roshan was all set to return to the big screen post Kaabil, with Super 30. The film marked his entry into the biopic genre and was directed by Vikas Bahl. But followed by the massive outcry over sexual harassment case against Vikas, the film suffered a major setback. The Me Too campaign started by sexual harassment survivors led to Vikas quitting the project and now the final part of the Anand Kumar biopic was put on hold.

It seems that the Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30 was in the post production stage when the #MeToo campaign started fueling up. After the major allegations levelled against Vikas Bahl was rekindled this year by none other than his former production house partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Bahl decided to step down out of all of his projects including this Hrithik Roshan film. And now, reports have it that he has been barred from taking part in the editing process too. It seems that the makers are now keen on finding another filmmaker who can take the film ahead from here onwards.

It is a known fact that Hrithik Roshan had earlier taken a stand against sexual harassment and had even posted about it on social media where he had urged the producers to take a firm stand against the allegations, irrespective of the repercussions. Keeping in mind the same, Vikas Bahl has been asked to stay away from the film.

Not only will he be taking the film any further but he has also been asked to not be a part of the promotions of the film. Sources have been quoted in reports adding that the makers are also looking out for other professionals who can supervise the editing, VFX and CGI of the film considering the current scenario. Owing to the extreme pressure, it is being said that the film’s deadline may be pushed. However, we also hear that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is trying his level best to retain the release date which is said to be January 25.

While Vikas Bahl has been asked to not speak on the film, Hrithik Roshan, Sajid Nadiadwala and others have currently maintained silence on these details.

