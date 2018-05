Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan applauds IIT student’s superheroic act who saved a diabetic patient’s life

Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the life of Anand Kumar in his first ever biopic in Super 30. Based on Anand Kumar’s educational program Super 30, the film will showcase the actor in a never seen before avatar. Meanwhile, the Superstar came across a story of an engineer who used his presence of mind and application of knowledge to save a diabetic patient’s life on a flight. The patient who showcased rise in sugar levels and needed insulin dose was facilitated by the engineer to inject the insulin.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to salute an IIT student who saved the life of a diabetic patient on a flight to New Delhi. Astonished by the immense power of knowledge, Hrithik expressed reading about Super 30 has opened up him through new avenues of information and application. The actor took to Twitter to reply to the article saying, “Not fiction anymore. Seemed like it when I read super 30. Not anymore. What a brilliant example of real application of knowledge. Nothing less than Super Hero stuff ! Bravo!”

Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher’s character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

