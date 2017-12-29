Sunny Leone won’t return to Bengaluru

Karnataka’s snub has not gone down well with Sunny Leone. The erotic dancer- actress and now mother of a 2-year old adopted girl Nisha, headed for London to do a show during Christmas leaving behind her disappointed fans in Bengaluru who were so looking forward to her gig.

Says an informed source, “Sunny performed in London for Christmas, then headed to Cape Town to join her husband Daniel and baby-girl Nisha for New Years. Though she is not making any statements on the whole Bengaluru issue Sunny is quite apparently hurt that sections of the nation’s politicians think she’s a threat to the Indian morality.”

Sources say Sunny Leone doesn’t intend to return to Karnataka in a hurry. “She’s done with being damned for her past. She isn’t ashamed of being part of adult content. She isn’t disowning her past. But that’s done with. She won’t speak about her past nor let it ruin her present or future. Sunny and Daniel’s primary focus is now their daughter. Nisha’s present and future won’t be coloured by her mother’s past.”