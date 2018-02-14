Sunny Leone PROTECTS a farmer’s land by turning into a scarecrow!

Charm surrounding Sunny Leone is truly mesmerising! Well there might be sections of society who feel that she is a ‘black mark’ on the Indian culture and sabhyata but well, all said and done Sunny’s star power will never cease and she will always enjoy celebrity-dom that she deserves. If you are wondering what we are talking about, you have to hear the latest news involving this actress. So, a farmer in Andhra Pradesh used a huge cut out of Sunny Leone to ward off evil at his 10 acre farm. No kidding.

Chenchu Reddy, a 45-year-old farmer of Banda Kindi Palle village from Nellore district of the state, came up with this innovative idea to protect his ‘good’ cauliflower from the evil eye. The poster of Sunny Leone reads: Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me! Talking to a daily he said that this year he had a good crop on the 10 acres. This got many villagers jealous Reddy was attracting unwanted attention from them; therefore he came up with this idea!

Ironically, Sunny Leone was in the news over the weekend because an individual from Tamil Nadu lodged a complaint against her for promoting pornography ahead of her event in Chennai. On work front, Sunny will be seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi. She is playing a character of warrior princess and has learnt sword fighting and horse riding for the same. Sunny Leone was last seen on the big screen in Tera Intezaar, which also starred Arbaaz Khan.

