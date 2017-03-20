Sunny Leone denies performing at Justin Bieber concert

While Bollywood is rejoicing the moment when Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai, some of them are even gearing up for sharing the stage with the teen sensation. There have been several names from the fraternity doing the rounds who are said to be opening the slow and one amongst them is that of Sunny Leone. However, the actress rubbished these speculations.

In the past week, according to reports, Sunny Leone was said to share the stage along with Justin Bieber for a glitzy glamorous act but the actress denied the same. Adding that she wished it was true, Sunny further went on state that she has no idea how her name cropped up among the list of performers but she also maintained that she will definitely attend the event. Expressing her excitement about seeing Justin Bieber perform live, Sunny said that she is looking forward for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Sonakshi Sinha, who has now ventured into the music arena, will be performing along with Justin Bieber.

On the film front, Sunny Leone will be seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in Tere Intezaar and is directed by Raajeev Walia.