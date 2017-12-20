After Sunny Leone declines New Year performance in Bengaluru, event organizers approach High Court

Last week, reports surfaced with certain elements in Karnataka taking objection to a New Year celebration event that was to feature a performance by none other than Sunny Leone. In fact, the protestors who claimed that Sunny’s performance would be contrary to the Kannada culture, had even stated that they would commit mass suicide if she was allowed to perform.

Following this, Sunny Leone herself took to twitter and stated that she had decided to forgo the event and not perform in Bengaluru while citing security issues. Talking about the same Sunny added, “Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event, my team & I feel, safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend. God bless & I wish everyone a safe & happy New Year!”

Further going on to talk directly to those who were in favour of her New Year performance Sunny Leone added, “To all those who protested and to all those who supported, always remember, never allow others to speak and choose for you. Have your own voice and make your own choices. You are the youth and you are the NEW INDIA! Stand Proud and Stand together. I love you all dearly!”

Well, post Sunny Leone opting out of performing at the event, we hear that the organizers of the show have now decided to move the High Court seeking a directive to the authorities to allow the event. Further the event organizers also claimed that due to the pending police permission, they were unable to forward requests and submit necessary clearances to various authorities, including city civic body and the fire department.

For the uninitiated, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other groups had staged protests in the city on December 15, taking out rallies and burning effigies of Sunny Leone. In the petition, the organisers alleged that on December 16, police orally refused permission, but did not give it in writing.