Sunny Leone to create awareness on HIV/AIDS and this is how she will be extending her support!

Besides acting, Sunny Leone has also extended her support to various social causes. Getting talent and a social cause attached to it, in a unique move of sorts, Sunny Leone is all set for the new role of a judge at a fashion event that aims at raising funds for charity In a recent development, Sunny has joined hands with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF India) and Glamworld Events Pvt. Ltd, to judge Mr. & Miss Attitude 2017, East Zone.

The said event is a unique Fashion event aimed at facilitating entry of young talent from eastern states of the country to mainstream Bollywood and fashion industry while simultaneously reaching out to the masses to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The event will take place at the Morabadi Open Ground, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on the eve of May 27. Besides Sunny Leone, the panel of judges include choreographer Geeta Kapoor, actor Vikas Verma, film director Anuradha Tiwari, fashion designers Rajeev Khinchi and Rohit Verma, AHF’s Goodwill ambassador Manavendra Singh Gohil among others.

The fashion event comes aims at creating awareness of HIV among the unreached population of the Eastern states of North India as the main objective of AHF resides in reaching out to the youth all over the world for this worthy cause. The program is aimed to seek and de-stigmatize public opinion about HIV/AIDS to adopt safer sex practices, advocate use of condoms, encourage HIV testing and reduce stigma and discrimination against HIV infected communities.

Pre-event activities will include Flash Mobs and bike rallies and AHF will also conduct free HIV testing and counselling. There will be also be free condom distribution through inflated condom mascots for general public.