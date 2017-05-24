Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.05.2017 | 7:27 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

Sunny Leone to create awareness on HIV/AIDS and this is how she will be extending her support!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sunny Leone to create awareness on HIVAIDS and this is how she will be extending her support news

Besides acting, Sunny Leone has also extended her support to various social causes. Getting talent and a social cause attached to it, in a unique move of sorts, Sunny Leone is all set for the new role of a judge at a fashion event that aims at raising funds for charity In a recent development, Sunny has joined hands with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF India) and Glamworld Events Pvt. Ltd, to judge Mr. & Miss Attitude 2017, East Zone.

The said event is a unique Fashion event aimed at facilitating entry of young talent from eastern states of the country to mainstream Bollywood and fashion industry while simultaneously reaching out to the masses to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The event will take place at the Morabadi Open Ground, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on the eve of May 27. Besides Sunny Leone, the panel of judges include choreographer Geeta Kapoor, actor Vikas Verma, film director Anuradha Tiwari, fashion designers Rajeev Khinchi and Rohit Verma, AHF’s Goodwill ambassador Manavendra Singh Gohil among others.

The fashion event comes aims at creating awareness of HIV among the unreached population of the Eastern states of North India as the main objective of AHF resides in reaching out to the youth all over the world for this worthy cause. The program is aimed to seek and de-stigmatize public opinion about HIV/AIDS to adopt safer sex practices, advocate use of condoms, encourage HIV testing and reduce stigma and discrimination against HIV infected communities.

Pre-event activities will include Flash Mobs and bike rallies and AHF will also conduct free HIV testing and counselling. There will be also be free condom distribution through inflated condom mascots for general public.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Ranbir and Vicky to match steps in Dutt biopic

WHAT? Ranbir and Vicky to match steps in Dutt…

Wow! Celina Jaitly is pregnant and expecting twins again

Wow! Celina Jaitly is pregnant and expecting…

This is how Arjun Kapoor extended his support towards the LGBTQ community

This is how Arjun Kapoor extended his support…

Riteish Deshmukh to play Shivaji Maharaj and this is what he has to say about the film

Riteish Deshmukh to play Shivaji Maharaj and this…

“To the best of my knowledge, my dear friend Rajinikanth is not getting into active politics nor joining the BJP” - Shatrughan Sinha

“To the best of my knowledge, my dear friend…

Pahlaj Nihalani slams ‘festival specialists’ for sneaking into international festivals without certification

Pahlaj Nihalani slams ‘festival specialists’ for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification