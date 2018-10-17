Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.10.2018 | 11:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Sunny Deol’s film Bhaiaji Superhitt has no takers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Those waiting to see Sunny Deol in movie theatres this week may have to wait longer. The release of the new Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhitt has been postponed again. This is bad news not just for Deol but also his co-star Preity Zinta who hasn’t  had a release in five years, not counting a couple of cameos, her last release was the doomed Ishq In Paris which she produced and lost considerable  money over.

Sunny Deol’s film Bhaiaji Superhitt has no takers
Bhaiaji Superhitt in which Preity who plays a rustic character for the first time is now postponed to after Diwali.

According to sources, “There is just no interest in  Bhaiaji Superhitt. The buzz around Badhaai Ho and Namaste England, the two other releases this coming Friday is pretty strong. On top of this, Sunny Deol’s last release Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was a dud. The producers of Bhaiaji Superhitt have  decided to opt out of their release plan for now.”

Ironically, in Bhaiaji Superhitt Deol plays a gangster who decides to become an actor and delivers a  superhit film. That hit seems to elude the actor in real life.

Also Read: Bhaiaji Superhit is back! This new poster with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel is colourful and quirky

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

AMMA controversy: Kerala Minister advices…

No birthday celebrations for Amitabh…

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification