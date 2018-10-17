Sunny Deol’s film Bhaiaji Superhitt has no takers

Those waiting to see Sunny Deol in movie theatres this week may have to wait longer. The release of the new Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhitt has been postponed again. This is bad news not just for Deol but also his co-star Preity Zinta who hasn’t had a release in five years, not counting a couple of cameos, her last release was the doomed Ishq In Paris which she produced and lost considerable money over.



Bhaiaji Superhitt in which Preity who plays a rustic character for the first time is now postponed to after Diwali.

According to sources, “There is just no interest in Bhaiaji Superhitt. The buzz around Badhaai Ho and Namaste England, the two other releases this coming Friday is pretty strong. On top of this, Sunny Deol’s last release Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was a dud. The producers of Bhaiaji Superhitt have decided to opt out of their release plan for now.”

Ironically, in Bhaiaji Superhitt Deol plays a gangster who decides to become an actor and delivers a superhit film. That hit seems to elude the actor in real life.

