Sunny Deol to star in Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia’s debut

Recently, Karan Kapadia came on record to speak about his debut film which will be co-produced by Tony D’Souza and directed by Behzad Khambata. Now there has been a new update on the film’s casting front. Sunny Deol has been got on board to play a prominent character in this yet to be titled film.

Interestingly, last year, Sunny Deol had made news after picture of him holding hands with Karan’s aunt Dimple Kapadia went viral. The two were allegedly spotted vacationing in England. On the other hand, talking about Behzad Khambata’s directorial debut with Karan, it is being said that Khambata is a huge fan of Sunny Deol.

Speaking about it was co-producer Tony D’Souza, who accompanied Behzad, when they went to meet Sunny to discuss about the film. Elaborating on their first meeting, Tony stated that Behzad was so nervous that he was speechless. In fact, after the meeting, Behzad confessed that during the meeting he could hear the dialogues of Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Ghayal playing in his head.

Talking about Sunny’s role, Tony revealed that while Sunny Deol is exploring the comedy genre of late with films like Poster Boyz and Yamla Pagla Deewana, his role in this film will be far from that. While it will bring him back to the action genre that the actor was famous for in the 90s, he also asserted that his role will have Deol playing the character of one in the forces.

As for the shoot of the film, we hear that Sunny Deol has already joined the cast and is kicking off the schedule for the same from today, January 5. Tony has also maintained that they are expected to wrap up the entire film by the end of April as the film will be shot extensively in Mumbai.