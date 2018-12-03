Sunny Deol confirms a docu drama and a book on life of Dharmendra

Sunny Deol is working on a docu drama and a book that will encapsulate the journey of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra from his childhood to him becoming a successful ‘Hero’ to his life now. A team that includes writers, camera crew and other technicians has been finalised and has started the work on the docu-drama that will encapsulate Dharmendra’s life over the last eight decades.

Simultaneously, a team is working on a book that will include the actor’s anecdotes and photographic memories from his film sets and personal milestones. Confirming the news, Sunny Deol says, “Yes a docu drama and a book on papa’s life is being worked on. He remembers the smallest details of his films, of the people he met during the course of his life and the life he lived in Punjab before he came to Mumbai to become a movie star. A team is talking to him and others connected with him to document his journey.”

Iconic actor Dharmendra has done more than 300 films and is known as a handsome and one of most versatile actors of his time dabbling in movies of all genre be it intense Bandini and Satyakam to potboilers like Raja Jani, Professor Pyarelal and Pratigya, and films where he is known for his excellent comic timing like Sholay and Chupke Chupke.

