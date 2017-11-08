Sunny Deol to collaborate with Anil Sharma for their fifth film titled Kavach?

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma have collaborated for four films including the legendary blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the two haven’t done a film in the past half a decade after Singh Saab: The Great, recent reports claim that the two of them are contemplating about working together.

For a film reportedly titled Kavach, we hear that Anil Sharma had approached Sunny Deol and considering their earlier camaraderie, the actor is said to have immediately agreed to be a part of it. Although the details are being kept under wraps, it is being said that the makers are planning to set the film rolling next year. A release date too is supposedly in the process of being locked which would be somewhere in the end of 2018 or in January 2019. However, the other details are yet to be finalized.

As of now, it has been learnt that Anil Sharma wants to solely focus on his son Utkarsh’s debut film Genius. The filmmaker himself asserted on the same stating that he is currently busy finishing Genius and doesn’t want to talk about any other film now. The director is currently maintaining a staunch silence on his future projects.

Talking about the other films that Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma have collaborated for in the past, their second film is The Hero – Love story of a spy which featured Preity Zinta and marked the debut of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood. The third film was Apne which also featured Sunny Deol’s real life father and veteran superstar Dharmendra and his real life sibling Bobby Deol.