Sunny Deol asserts that his son Karan Deol doesn’t want to build abs and here’s why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Starting as an actor, Sunny Deol eventually went into direction and production. And now that his son is all set to be launched in Bollywood, the doting father decided to direct his debut film. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is extensively set in North India, will mark the debut of Karan Deol. Now, the filmmaker father has spoken about the film and why his son Karan decided to not have six pack abs.

Well, the current crop of Bollywood stars not only concentrates on acting workshops but also in grooming and making six pack abs. However, Sunny Deol has a completely different take on it. He believes that the most important element for being a good actor is acting. He elaborated on the same in recent reports asserting that his son has not learnt martial arts or even dancing. According to him, his son Karan wants to gain fame and name with his acting performances.

He added that his son Karan has told him that he wants to attain stardom by delivering successful films. Sunny Deol also spoke about working with his son and their dynamics at their work place. While he did agree that it is a nervous moment for him since his son is starting out, he also maintained that it is quite easy for him to work with Karan. He concluded by saying that he has to put the same amount of efforts that he would have had to put in in case of any newcomer.  Interestingly, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also marks the debut of Saher Bamba who will be entering into Bollywood with this film.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is glad that two of his releases that were stranded, Mohalla Assi and Bhaiaji Superhittt could see the light of the day this year. While the Sakshi Tanwar film released last week, the Ameesha Patel, Preity Zinta starrer released today.

Also Read: Sunny Deol weighs in on the controversial nepotism debate

