After Sunil Grover’s exit, Raju Srivastav to join Kapil Sharma’s TV show

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

After-Sunil-Grover’s-exit,-Raju-Srivastav-to-join-Kapil-Sharma's-TV-show

Last week reports of a tiff between TV comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines, when Sharma misbehaved with Grover and his team. Post this Sunil Grover, popular for his portrayal of the character Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show decided to walk out of the show. Post his announcement, fellow comedian Raju Srivastav stated that he would be more than happy to play mediator between the two and help sort things out.

Now we hear that, far from sorting things between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Srivastav will instead be joining Sharma as part of the show. Talking about the same, Raju stated that though talks for the same are currently on there are plenty of things to be finalized before he joins Kapil Sharma on the show. Further talking about the opportunity Srivastav added that becoming part of The Kapil Sharma Show and sharing the stage with him is a great opportunity and always fun.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Disha-Patani-reveals-about

Disha Patani reveals about the time a fan stalked…

Devdas and Veer- Zaara

Shah Rukh Khan films Devdas and Veer- Zaara to be…

Richa Chadda comes to rescue of stranded passengers in Abu Dhabi

Richa Chadda comes to rescue of stranded…

Sunil-Grover-t1

“I am feeling a little lost at this moment…

Prabhu Dheva and Tamannah Bhatia starrer gets international filmographer Corey Geryak on board

Prabhu Dheva and Tamannah Bhatia starrer gets…

Tiger-Shroff-replaces-Sushant-Singh-Rajput-as-the-face-of-Garnier-Men’s-Facewash

Tiger Shroff replaces Sushant Singh Rajput as the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification