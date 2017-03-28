After-Sunil-Grover’s-exit,-Raju-Srivastav-to-join-Kapil-Sharma's-TV-show

Last week reports of a tiff between TV comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines, when Sharma misbehaved with Grover and his team. Post this Sunil Grover, popular for his portrayal of the character Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show decided to walk out of the show. Post his announcement, fellow comedian Raju Srivastav stated that he would be more than happy to play mediator between the two and help sort things out.

Now we hear that, far from sorting things between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Srivastav will instead be joining Sharma as part of the show. Talking about the same, Raju stated that though talks for the same are currently on there are plenty of things to be finalized before he joins Kapil Sharma on the show. Further talking about the opportunity Srivastav added that becoming part of The Kapil Sharma Show and sharing the stage with him is a great opportunity and always fun.