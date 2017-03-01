Suniel Shetty’s father Veerapa Shetty passes away

Suniel Shetty today has been one of the most popular actors in the industry. While on one hand his business ventures seem to be fructifying, on the other his children have been making inroads into films. However, today morning heralded an overcast shadow with the news of Suniel’s father’s passing away.

Reports state that the actor’s father Veerapa Shetty who had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital a while back had been suffering due to ill health. However, despite the diagnostics, Shetty Sr. who was 93 years old passed away early today morning at 1.30 AM, the cause of death is being stated as old age.

Bollywood Hungama sends outs its heartfelt condolences to the Shetty family.