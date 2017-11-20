Suniel Shetty’s DTH channel FTheCouch will have Mouni Roy as the brand ambassador

While his daughter Athiya Shetty is trying to establish her career in Bollywood, Suniel Shetty is planning to extend his role as an entrepreneur. With Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar investing into shopping channel and the likes for DTH [Direct-To-Home], Suniel has collaborated with Tata Sky for a solo Beauty Channel titled FTheCouch.

Furthermore, Suniel Shetty has roped in TV star Mouni Roy who will be making her big Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold as the face of the said channel. The channel will feature variety of contents related to beauty ranging from make-up to hair styling to skin care. Promising distinct weekday and weekend programming, the channel will include several prominent personalities and experts from the beauty industry providing grooming details. From lessons and tips on fashion and beauty to a special Kids segment, the channel is said to have tied up with FTC beauty studio for the shows.

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty was said to star in Paltan and later buzz was that he has walked out of film. The actor is yet to talk about his other forthcoming projects. Whereas, Mouni Roy is a popular star on television with shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Naagin’ to her credit.