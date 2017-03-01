Suniel Shetty & Mukesh Chhabra’s F The Couch collaborates with Kriarj Entertainment for casting

Suniel Shetty and Mukesh Chhabra’s, F The Couch, a path-breaking initiative recently announced an association with Kriarj Entertainment, an Indian Film Production Company by Prerna Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor. Tagged as the ultimate online destination for talents across the world, F The Couch, is all set to streamline casting and film production requirements for Kriarj Entertainment’s upcoming movies. From discovering talents such as actors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, film crew to locations, shooting equipment, every production need will be met through www.fthecouch.com.

After their maiden blockbuster, Rustom, the youngest next-gen producers of Bollywood are all set to conquer box office in 2017, starting with Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, a tie up with Anushka Sharma‘s Clean Slate and John Abraham‘s JA Entertainment.

Talking about the collaboration, Akshay Vatsa, CEO, F The Couch said, “We are looking forward to partner with Kriarj Entertainment for their future ventures. We are excited to assist them in meeting all their film-making needs through our one-stop destination. We’ve aim to give talents across the globe an opportunity to be a part of the entertainment industry and this association is the way forward.”