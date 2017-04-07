Suniel Shetty to feature in a silent film

Just a couple of days back we had reported that actor turned entrepreneur Suniel Shetty had been roped in to host a new show on television. Well now we hear that Shetty will soon be seen in a silent film. Interestingly, the said film which is yet to be titled will apparently be shot within a single day and will be a pan-India effort featuring actors from across the country.

In fact, to ensure that the said film is shot within a single day, the makers of the same will be developing 23 different setups that will enable the venture to be shot simultaneously with six different subordinates and one main director. Though details of the untitled silent venture are currently unavailable it is learnt that the purpose being making the film is to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Apart from this, we also hear that the untitled silent film will have situational humour and will be a romantic comedy.