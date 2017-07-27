Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.07.2017 | 10:04 PM IST

Sujoy Ghosh’s next titled Good Luck?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sujoy Ghosh’s next titled Good Luck

Sujoy Ghosh is known for his edge-of-the seat thrillers and he took forward one of his most popular thriller franchises Kahaani recently by helming a sequel. Now he is planning yet another film within his comfort zone, tentatively titled Good Luck.

Reportedly, the film in question is said to be a dark thriller that will be extensively shot in Goa. While the cast is yet to be revealed, the film, we hear, revolves around a young salesman and a young attractive female. However, there have been no further details on the film.

Going further, we hear that Good Luck will be shot from a start-to-end schedule and might go on floor next month. As for the casting details, it is being said that it is still under process.

Earlier there were rumors that Sujoy Ghosh will be adapting the famous Japanese novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ for Ekta Kapoor but the film was later shelved. As of now, the filmmaker is working on a short titled Anukul based on Satyajit Ray’s story

