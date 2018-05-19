Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla to bring together Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu? Mr Bachchan & producer confirm

That the mighty Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are coming together again after Pink in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla is no new news. What is not known to the public is that this script has been with Sujoy for ten years. And it has three protagonists. Two of them are being played by Mr Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. However Ghosh’s original choice for the female protagonist’s part was his perennial favourite Vidya Balan.

This was 6 years ago. The third protagonist was to be played by Naseeruddin Shah, bringing the two stalwarts together for the first time. If Naseeruddin Shah is still interested in cracking the combination, then we have quite a casting coup on our hands.

Ghosh claimed he waited ten years for the title, “Badla was a title that was registered with another producer. I had to wait ten years to get it.” Badla is about two men who grow older dreaming of taking revenge on one another. But when it actually comes to pulling the trigger, they realize the definition of revenge has changed for them.

When contacted both Mr Bachchan and film’s producer Sunir Khetarpal confirmed the project, while Taapsee Pannu and Sujoy Ghosh felt it was for the best if the producer made the announcement.

