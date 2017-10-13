After Suit Suit, Guru Randhawa’s Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani recreated for Tumhari Sulu

Singing sensation Guru Randhawa’s mammoth chartbuster, ‘Suit Suit’, when recreated for Hindi Medium, became even bigger than before.

Now the boy from Gurdaspur is set to see his other hit, ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’, which boasts of more than 25 million online views, make its way into T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s forthcoming family comedy-drama, Tumhari Sulu. ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’ is a romantic number, picturised on Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, will release on October 16.

Actor Arjun Kapoor recommended the track to joint producer Bhushan Kumar. Says Arjun, ”I came across the track online because I love Guru Randhawa’s voice and music. I suggested it to Bhushan sir for Mubarakan. Unfortunately it didn’t fit into our film’s narrative but finally it made its way into my friends’ (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) movie, Tumhari Sulu, so I am happy. Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul are great performers and will do justice thanks to this incredibly cute romantic number.”

Confirmed Bhushan Kumar, “Arjun brought the track to my notice. Guru Randhawa is our prized artiste, so we acquired the song. I made my partners (Ellipsis) hear it and it got immediate thumbs up from everyone. It has been recreated for the movie and I am sure that it will be loved by all age groups.”

Tumhari Sulu releases worldwide on November 17.