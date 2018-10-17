Bollywood Hungama
Subhash Ghai’s film school land deal to be nulled?

BySubhash K. Jha

Disgraced showman Subhash Ghai is most likely to lose the 5.5 acre land that the Maharashtra government had allotted him in Film City for his acting school.

In the wake of several women accusing Ghai of serious sexual misdemeanour including rape, it is reliably learned that the Government of Maharashtra has resolved to cancel the land lease for Ghai’s school. Subhash Ghai runs his film school Whistling Woods on that land.

Subhash Ghai’s film school land deal to be nulled?

A source close to the development says, “It is one thing for casting directors and young directors to be accused. But a formidable veteran like Ghai who has given so many landmark films to Indian cinema and launched actors like Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala, this disgrace is a real low blow. It shows the entertainment industry in a really awful light. Allotting him land for creative purposes no longer makes sense.”

I asked many of Ghai’s close friends to comment on the charges leveled at Ghai. They all chose to stay mum. One of them on condition of anonymity said, “I had heard of his casting methods. But, never witnessed it. Are we to forget all that he has contributed to Hindi cinema? What about other great filmmakers who as a routine, ask for and get sexual favours?”

Also Read: Subhash Ghai DENIES sexual harassment charges against him, dismisses the #MeToo movement

