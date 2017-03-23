Stuck between fights and controversies, Kapil Sharma paid Rs. 23.9 crores as advance tax!

The list of the Bollywood stars who have paid highest advance taxes for the fiscal 2016-17 is out. The said list also features the funny man Kapil Sharma, who has made comedy a serious business. Kapil Sharma, who has never left a chance in the past to tell everyone about the advance tax that he paid, has paid an advance tax of Rs. 23.9 crores this year, which means a whopping 241 per cent from that of his last year’s Rs. 7 crores. The list sees him sitting pretty on the fourth position.

Speaking about Kapil Sharma, the recent times have him being in the news for not many good reasons. Earlier, he made national news because of his tweet in which he had tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he complained about the corruption in the BMC (Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation). This was soon followed by him locking horns with the BMC again over a demolition notice of an illegal area built by him in his Goregaon residence.

These days, Kapil Sharma has been yet again making headlines over his much talked about mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. This fight also paved way to many alleged ‘revelations’ about Kapil Sharma’s high handedness and his one-upmanship over the rest of his team members. Kapil Sharma was also reported to have repeatedly ‘reminded’ other members of his famous TV show, that they owed their respective careers to him. There is also a strong buzz which states that the main reason for the ‘otherwise private’ Kapil Sharma to reveal his girlfriend’s name on the social media was a mere ‘pre cover-up’ act to his fight with Sunil Grover.

Even though there has been no official announcement of the same, rumors are gathering momentum about Sunil Grover’s exit from the show. Apparently, others who have hung up their boots include Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar.

