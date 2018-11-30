Stree producer Dinesh Vijan to tie the knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 14

Well, it seems like 2018 is the year of weddings. After Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath and Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad, another celebrity is all set to get hitched. Producer Dinesh Vijan, who has produced films like Cocktail, Stree, Love Aaj Kal and Being Cyrus, is all set to tie the knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 14. While not much is known about his better half, it seems like she isn’t from the industry and the wedding will include close friends and family.

Though the wedding will be a family affair, Dinesh Vijan plans to throw a huge bash for his friends. The guests, who would be attending the bash, include Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Roa, Patralekhaa, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal among others. The theme of the wedding party will be cocktail dresses and suits.

Dinesh Vijan, meanwhile, has a lot of upcoming productions in the pipeline. After the success of Stree, 2019 for Maddock Films is very interesting. He has Arjun Patiala with Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh, Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon – Kartik Aaryan, Made In China with Rajkummar Rao – Mouni Roy and Go Goa Gone sequel.