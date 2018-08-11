STREE: Kriti Sanon to do an item number along with Rajkummar Rao in this Shraddha Kapoor film

Kriti Sanon may have done a few dance tracks in the past but this is the first time where she will be seen performing an item number. And it is for the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. The horror comedy has already grabbed attention after its trailer released recently and now we hear that Kriti too will be seen in a special dance number, just like Nora Fatehi in ‘Kamariya’.

The song featuring Kriti Sanon is titled ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’. Not surprisingly, the title will instantly connect with Bollywood fans who have come across several memes on this dialogue on social media. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is said to be an out-and-out dancer. If recent reports were to be believed, it was co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who were keen on adding this song as a part of the film.

We also hear that Kriti Sanon immediately agreed to do the item number since she is a great friend of Dinesh Vijan who is one of the co-producers Stree. The actress is said to have already shot for the song. Interestingly, it is also said to feature a rap portion by Badshah and will feature Kriti alongside the male lead Rajkummar Rao.

Furthermore, we hear that the makers are keen on launching the song ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ a week before the release of the film. It is said to be used for promotional purposes and will only appear during the end credit of the film. Besides Stree, Kriti will also feature in a special number in Karan Johar’s Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur who will both be seen in lead roles in the Abhishek Varman directorial.

On the other hand, speaking of Stree, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee in integral roles and it is slated to release on August 31.

