Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone tears up as hubby Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor Award for Padmaavat, says ‘Baby, I love you’

The newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs as they arrived at the Star Screen Awards 2018 in Mumbai on Sunday, December 16 night. Ranveer was back in his element as he donned a quirky yet flamboyant suit while Deepika stunned in black ensemble created by Anamika Khanna ensemble.

It was an emotional night for the couple as Ranveer Singh won Best Actor Award for his brilliant performance in Padmaavat as the menacing Alauddin Khilji. He dedicated his award to his late grandmother who passed away earlier this year and also to his wife Deepika. In a photo shared by Ranveer on his Instagram story, Deepika was in tears when Ranveer was giving his speech. He simply captioned it, “Proud Wifey.”

An inside video showcases that Ranveer lovingly dedicated his award to Deepika Padukone. “Film main mujhe Rani nahi mili ( I did not get the Queen in the film), but in real life, I have got my Queen. Baby, I love you. Pichle 6 saal main maine kuch bhi achieve kiya hai, kyunki aapne mujhe grounded rakha, centered rakha, thank you for everything and I love you. (Whatever I have achieved in the last 6 years is because you kept me centered and grounded).”

“In the film, I maybe didn’t get the queen but in real life I got my queen. Baby, I love you “ – Ranveer Singh to @deepikapadukone #StarScreenAwards pic.twitter.com/i4NPBabhLb — RanveerSingh TBT???? (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 16, 2018

He dedicated his award to his grandmother who passed away this year ???? –

????| Ranveer Singh wins the Best Actor Award for #Padmaavat at the #StarScreenAwards ???? pic.twitter.com/HEFOm3OtYE — RanveerSingh TBT???? (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 16, 2018

Via Ranveer Singh instaStory:

KhaliBali ???? pic.twitter.com/G24Utiv1V3 — RanveerSingh TBT???? (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 16, 2018

Best Actor in a Leading Role for Padmaavat ????#starscreenawards2018

Thank you all for your love ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/6E17JDAsxD — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 16, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Dec 16, 2018 at 8:46am PST

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next on Laxmi Agarwal biopic which she is producing. Ranveer Singh will be starring Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which is set to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Also Read: SCOOP: Rajkummar Rao signed opposite Deepika Padukone for Meghna Gulzar’s Laxmi Agarwal biopic