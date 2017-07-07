Bollywood Hungama
Sridevi’s Mom to get the widest possible Pakistan release

BySubhash K. Jha
  0
  • Comments

Mom34 (2)

What Salman Khan couldn’t do, Sridevi has done. While Salman’s Tubelight could not be released in Pakistan, Sridevi’s Mom which opens this week gets the highest possible release in Pakistan.

The film opens in 105 screens in the major cities of Pakistan. This is a phenomenal number of screens. While Sridevi’s formidable fan-following is most definitely an incentive for interest in the film the presence of two Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui who plays Sridevi’s husband, and Sajal Ali who plays her daughter, definitely enhances the interest-level in Mom across the border.

Says a source from the Pakistan film industry, “The way Adnan and Sajal have been presented in the film by Boney Kapoor is extremely gratifying to us. Earlier Fawad Khan too was effectively projected by Karan Johar.”

The previous Bollywood blockbuster Tubelight missed its release date in Pakistan as it clashed with the home-produced biggies in Pakistan. Interestingly the poster design for Mom in Pakistan highlights the two Pakistani actors along with Sridevi.

New notification