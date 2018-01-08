Sridevi’s MOM to be screened in Armenia

Sridevi’s intense drama thriller Mom released six months ago but it continues to hold the same freshness among the viewers and is remembered for the superstar’s hard-hitting performance, impactful dialogues and soulful music by the stellar cast including Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After premiering at a popular film festival in Russia in November last year, the movie will be screened at an annual festival of Indian films in Yerevan, Armenia. It’s learnt that the Embassy of India in Armenia organizes annual Festival of Indian films during which most popular and award-winning Indian movies of that year are screened in Armenia’s most prestigious cinema hall, Moscow Cinema.

This year the Embassy was offered a list of films and Mom was the chosen one to be screened among other two films including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Hindi Medium. The event is planned on the eve of the Republic Day of India.

While Sridevi walked away with the award for Outstanding Performance of the Year for this film at one of the award galas held in Dubai last year, the superstar is certainly the strong contender for the major awards season that is coming up too.

Boney Kapoor says, “We knew Mom’s story had the power to resonate with people across the globe. We are so very proud about how the movie continues to connect with the audience all over, especially Russia and now Armenia. Mom exemplifies that strong performances and superior storytelling can win hearts and transcend boundaries.”