Sridevi’s husband in Mom is a Pakistani heartthrob who loves India

Not every Pakistani artiste who comes to Bollywood is reticent about praise for Indian hospitality.

The very talented, handsome and popular Adnan Siddiqui who plays Sridevi’s husband in Mom is actually a closeted peace ambassador.

He not only speaks about peace and amity between the two warring countries, he has even produced a serial entitled Sita Bhagri about the Hindus in Pakistan.

Refreshingly, when asked about the rapidly deteriorating relations between the two countries in a recent interview to a Pakistani paper, Adnan is quoted as saying, “I’ve seen the drift between Pakistan and India for as long as I can recall. I’m not being selfish, but I truly believe that things must settle down. Pakistan is the second largest market for Hindi cinema, and our actors are getting exceptional work across the border too. To me, entertainment should not be involved in politics at all. In a way, I’m relaxed because whatever decisions have been made so far are either by individuals or by a certain group of people. Neither of the governments has issued any statement against us or the film industry.”

Adnan is also full of praise for Sridevi and the Mom team. “It was an honour rubbing shoulders with a star like her. Not only is she a star, but also a fantastic human being. That matters a lot. Even after all that she’s achieved; she’s very humble and down-to-earth. And I think I learnt a lot from her.”

Sources from the Mom team reveal that Adnan was very keen to be in India for the release.

“Adnan wanted to fly down. This is a big film for him. He wanted to be part of the release excitement. But, producer Boney Kapoor advised him against it. Adnan, now intends to speak to the Indian media via video-conferencing just as Mahira Khan had done during the release of Raees.”