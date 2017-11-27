Sridevi’s ‘doll’ placed in a Singapore restaurant

Sridevi’s iconic status just got a boost. A doll named after her adorns a restaurant in Singapore. The name of the eatery is ‘Delhi Restaurant’ on Race Course Road in Singapore.

Says Proud husband Boney Kapoor, “There are restaurants and shops named after her in India and abroad. It just shows her enduring stardom.”

Sridevi, shy and modest as ever says, “What can I say? I am humbled and of course overjoyed. If after so many years in the film industry people still think of me and use my name in such a sweet and complimentary way, I can only say I am blessed. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts after 50 years of acting.”