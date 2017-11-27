Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.11.2017 | 9:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Julie 2 Tera Intezaar Race 3
follow us on

Sridevi’s ‘doll’ placed in a Singapore restaurant

BySubhash K. Jha

Sridevi’s ‘doll’ placed in a Singapore restaurant

Sridevi’s iconic status just got a boost. A doll named after her adorns a restaurant in Singapore. The name of the eatery is ‘Delhi Restaurant’ on Race Course Road in Singapore.

Says Proud husband Boney Kapoor, “There are restaurants and shops named after her in India and abroad. It just shows her enduring stardom.”

Sridevi, shy and modest as ever says, “What can I say? I am humbled and of course overjoyed. If after so many years in the film industry people still think of me and use my name in such a sweet and complimentary way, I can only say I am blessed. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts after 50 years of acting.”

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Juhi Chawla reveals that there may be a ban…

Sridevi to inaugurate the Indian Panorama…

Will Sridevi make a guest appearance in her…

FIRST LOOK: Karan Johar announces Janhvi…

Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Mom…

BREAKING: Sairat remake to go on floors on…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification