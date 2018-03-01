“Sridevi lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect” – Anil Kapoor releases a joint statement after funeral

After the tragic news of untimely passing of Sridevi, the actress was laid to rest on Wednesday, February 28. The actress, who was 54, passed away this past weekend in an accidental drowning due to unconsciousness. Since then, social media has been flooded with condolence messages as fans remembered her amazing career. Though the family is grieving, they finally released a joint statement via Anil Kapoor’s twitter account.

In a lengthy statement, the Kapoor, Marwah and Ayyapan family talked about the tragic loss. They said as the girls Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with dad Boney Kapoor are coping with the loss, they would want people to remember Sridevi and her amazing career. The statement also said that this is a difficult time for all the three families and they would need some privacy at this point.

The statement read, “The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon.

She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.

The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world.

This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother… a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.

Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them.

To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.”

Sridevi had a tremendous career spanning over 50 years as she started as a child actor since the age of 4. The actress not only starred in South films but also was the first female superstar of Hindi films. She starred in over 300 films across several languages. Her best known Hindi films are Sadma, Mr India, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, and Laadla to name a few. She also became one of the rare actresses who made a strong comeback with English Vinglish. Her last film was Mom released last year. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero will see Sridevi in a guest appearance and will be her last film.