Sridevi death: Shobhaa De TROLLED for posting an insensitive tweet, later deletes it

Sridevi died on Saturday night in her hotel bathtub in Dubai leaving millions heartbroken. Just yesterday, her mortal remains were cremated in the city. She was wrapped in the Indian tri colour and given state honour before the funeral. The entire Kapoor family stood united and strong, trying to grapple with this insurmountable loss. Before the funeral, her body was kept in a glass casket in Andheri’s Celebration Sports Club for the industry people and fans who wished to say last goodbye to the icon. Amidst this, the entire nation was mourning but social commentator and former film journalist Shobhaa De had a different take on this. This is not the first time that De has had a controversial take on something sensitive and she has been trolled for this many times in the past too. She took to twitter to write, “Irony of ironies. A Diva’s condolence meeting at a venue named ‘ Celebration Sport’s Club.”

Now, this really is extremely blasé way of looking at this tragedy don’t you think? Well, the reason the memorial hall was booked was because it is close to Sridevi’s residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala. No sooner than De put this tweet out, than she was trolled for the same. She removed it later on but the damage was already done. One twitter user wrote, “Only if we could exchange Sridevi for Shobha De, what a bad deal that would be for God.” Someone else tweeted, “And the irony was only for your eyes. The rest of us celebrated her in life, and in passing. A condolence note would be gladly appreciated by the family and the fans instead of the ill-thought lines.” Well, hope De gets the message loud and clear.

We really hope that media and people at large restrain themselves and let Sridevi rest in peace.