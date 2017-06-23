Sridevi clarifies on her ‘Career Vs Marriage’ comment on her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor

Sridevi, who is gearing up for the forthcoming release Mom, recently created a storm of sorts after she mentioned that she would have preferred if her daughters would have married and settled down. The actress’ elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is said to be making her big Bollywood debut very soon and her mother’s comment created a furor of sorts on social media for being ‘stereotypical’.

With many feminists reacting strongly over a mother condemning a glamorous career for her daughter, Sridevi decided to take to social media to clarify on her statement. In the statement which was posted on Instagram, Sridevi asserted that her comment was ‘misunderstood’. She further also clearly mentioned that her comment in no way was to ask girls to get married but instead she supported the idea of women being career-oriented and that they should be independent.

She also clarified that her intention behind saying the comment, ‘I wish my daughters would have got married’ was to only avoid the hectic work they would be facing once they come to the industry since she as a mother wished they could choose a much relaxing life. At the same time, the actress also said that she would respect her daughter’s choice and that feeling of respect is much more overpowering than her parental protective instincts.

Last seen in English Vinglish, Sridevi is returning to the silver screen with the Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Mom which is slated to release on July 7.