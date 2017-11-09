Bollywood Hungama
Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Mom to premiere at a film festival in Russia

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were recently seen in a thriller drama film, Mom. Now, the thriller is all set to make its mark abroad.

It has been learned that Sridevi- Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Mom is all set to premiere at a film festival in Russia. Post the premiere; the film will be released in Russia. We got our hands on the poster for the Russian release. The film has the title Mama with Sridevi at the centre and Nawazuddin and Akshaye Khanna in the background.

Distributed by Zee Studios International, Mom was Sridevi’s 300th film. The story was about how far a mother can go for the sake of her children.

New notification