Sreesanth SUPPORTS Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul after the Koffee With Karan fiasco

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul courted controversy after they made some controversial, misogynistic statements about women in general on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show. They were immediately suspended from the upcoming match by BCCI and that one episode snowballed into a huge issue for them. Ex-cricketer Sreesanth, who has been associated with Bigg Boss 12, spoke in favour of Hardik and Rahul and said that though they made some problematic statements, they don’t deserve to be barred from the matches. He said that other cricketers have made worst mistakes than them and they should not be punished professionally for what they said on the show. He also praised them for their prowess on field and called them match winners who don’t deserve this treatment.

Sreesanth also called out double standards of people claiming that lot of professionals from different fields have said problematic things and now the same people are pouncing on Hardik and Rahul just because it is convenient. He said that he hopes that BCCI considers this and lets both Hardik and Rahul play soon.

Sreesanth further said that he can empathise with them because he too has been permanently banned from the game and that took a toll on him, as a player. He said that he wishes that his ban is lifted soon so that even he can contribute to the game.

Apart from appearing in reality shows from time to time, Sreesanth is also looking at making a career in politics and has joined Bhartiya Janata Party.

