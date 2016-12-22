Spoiler alert: Makers of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil leave a ‘dead clue’ about the film’s story

After the much anticipated release of the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, now, all the eyes are on the mega clash that will happen next year between Raees and Kaabil, both of which are releasing together. While the makers of both the films are leaving no stone unturned as far as the film’s promotions are concerned, what remains to be seen is who will merger a winner eventually.

While the trailers of both the films have indeed upped the curiosity element amongst the viewers, it seems that the makers of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil have (knowingly/ unknowingly) given out extremely vital information about the film. While the film’s trailers clearly establish the fact that, Hrithik Roshan’s character is on a crossroad with both Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy. In one of the scenes, what the makers of the film did not realise is the fact that, the room has got a photograph of Rohit Roy which has been garlanded! Which only means that Hrithik Roshan’s character will be waging a one on one fight with Ronit Roy’s character!

Readers may recall that, earlier, one of the vital information got leaked out, which was about the death of Yami Gautam’s character. If that wasn’t enough, the death of Rohit Roy’s character! We wonder what will be the next leak from Kaabil.