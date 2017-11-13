Special screenings of Padmavati to be held for activists demanding a stay on its release

As the much talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Padmavati is nearing its release, the film continues to face the wrath a certain group of Hindu activists. With a sect constantly objecting to the release of the film, now we hear that, the makers are finally planning to arrange a special screenings for them.

Ever since the inception, Rajasthani Hindu activists have been claiming that the film features a dream sequence between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who essay Rani Padmavati as well as Alauddin Khilji respectively. The sect further added that showcasing a romance between this married Rajput queen and Mughal Emperor is offensive and hence have been demanding a stay on the release despite continuous insistence from the makers’ side that they haven’t added any such scene in the film. In order to reassure them, one of the producers, Viacom 18 has now come out to assert that they will even arrange a special screening for them in order to clarify any such doubts but he also maintained that they will do so only after a CBFC certification.

Maintaining that they haven’t taken too much liberty in recreating historical facts of Padmavati, Ajit Andhare, the COO of Viacom, has assured that they do not have any reservations in screening the film once it is certified by the CBFC. While Viacom believes that following the procedure of showcasing the film first for certification is necessary, they also want to reassure the Rajasthan Government about the same. In fact, we hear that a special committee is being planned by the government for the screening of Padmavati.

On the other hand, there are also news reports about Sanjay Leela Bhansali dealing with the Akhand Rajputana Seva Sangh. A team of their 10 members were arrested a day ago for protesting outside the Juhu office of Bhansali as they continued to demand a screening of the film before it’s sent to CBFC for certification. The filmmaker-producer owing to the massive outrage has decided that he would abide by their demand and screen the film to a special committee.

Confirming the latest developments, RP Singh, National President of Akhand Rajputana Seva Sangh revealed that they had contacted Shobha Sant, the CEO of Bhansali Productions through the mediator Mahavir Jain, regarding the special screening who asserted them that their demands will be met. Singh further went on to add that this special screening is being planned anytime between November 15 to 18.

As for the film, Padmavati featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is slated to release on December 1.