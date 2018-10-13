Bollywood Hungama
It’s a special day for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be in the top league of actors in the Indian film industry but the star continues to remain grounded and a complete emotional at heart. Today especially , the actor reached out to the doctors and specialists that treated his sister as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the tender age of 18.

It's a special day for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On her 25th birthday , Nawazuddin posted an emotional message thanking everyone involved in helping his sister fight this battle – The star said , “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem”.

On the film front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the film Manto followed by the Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray.

