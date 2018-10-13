It’s a special day for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be in the top league of actors in the Indian film industry but the star continues to remain grounded and a complete emotional at heart. Today especially , the actor reached out to the doctors and specialists that treated his sister as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the tender age of 18.

On her 25th birthday , Nawazuddin posted an emotional message thanking everyone involved in helping his sister fight this battle – The star said , “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem”.

On the film front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the film Manto followed by the Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray.

