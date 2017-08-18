Bollywood Hungama
Sooraj Pancholi injures his hip during martial arts training!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sooraj Pancholi injures his hip during martial arts training

Sooraj Pancholi, who made his debut in Hero, is a complete total gym. It has been reported that Sooraj Pancholi recently injured his hip while practising martial arts which resulted in his workout sessions taking a backseat.

To be seen in Prabhu Deva’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Sooraj Pancholi cannot avoid the gym completely. Says Sooraj, “I have been training in martial arts. I got this injury a while ago, but I’d been ignoring it. So now, it has become worse and it’s tough for me to even do a squat. I have been going for physiotherapy. I didn’t take care of it earlier, but now I have to.”

Sooraj Pancholi has managed to make it to the gym, despite the injury. Sooraj adds, “I’m still doing it, though I have been advised not to. But I am making sure that I don’t put much stress on my hips. I will start shooting for Prabhu (Deva) sir’s film in October. I want to be in good shape for that, so I can’t avoid the gym.”

On the other hand, Sooraj Pancholi will be seen in Prabhu Dheva’s action packed venture.

