Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.10.2018 | 9:52 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Sooraj Pancholi excited to play an army officer in Satellite Shankar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We hear that Sooraj Pancholi had always wanted to portray the role of an army soldier on the big screen. And now it has been fulfilled with Satellite Shankar, his next film that he is currently shooting for in the North.

Sooraj Pancholi excited to play an army officer in Satellite Shankar

Getting into the garb of an army man, the actor has already started physical training but he admits that it’s a huge responsibility. Sooraj is equally excited yet nervous to play an Indian soldier in Satellite Shankar in which he will also be sharing the screen space with real-life army jawans.

Speaking on the same, Sooraj said, “It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I have the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast.”

Sooraj visited the Army base camp in Amritsar recently to prepare for his role. In fact, he also trained with the soldiers. “I was part of their workout sessions. Matching to the tempo of real soldiers is a feat.”

Besides Satellite Shankar, Sooraj Pancholi will also be seen in Time To Dance alongside Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The actor will be seen in the role of a street dancer in this musical drama. The film also features Waluscha D’Souza and Saqib Saleem and is extensively shot in London.

Also Read: This picture of Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi sharing a hearty laugh on the sets of Time To Dance is a GLIMPSE of their adorable chemistry!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

South actress Megha Akash roped in to…

90s Rewind: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle…

Sooraj Pancholi finds his leading lady in…

Filmmaker JP Dutta roped in 300 army…

Meghna Gulzar turns author with a book on…

Salman Khan to launch Mohnish Bahl’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification