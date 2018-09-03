Sonu Sood takes on Kangana Ranaut’s gender-bias allegation

Among the many statements that Kangana Ranaut has put out justifying her takeover of the Krish – directed Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she has conjecturally alleged that Sonu Sood walked out of her project because he didn’t want to be directed by a female director.

Sonu, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, falls off his chair laughing over what he describes as Ms Ranaut’s short-sightedness. “Every time there is a problem involving her, she plays up the gender card. But may I remind her that I’ve never had a problem with any of co-stars in my career of 19 years in this film industry. May I also remind her that the biggest hit of my career is Happy New Year. And does she remember who directed that? Farah Khan! She is not only my director but also a trusted and dependable buddy.”

While Sonu Sood will speak no more, a friend of his on oath of anonymity says the actor took a lot of “rubbish” on the sets of Manikarnika. “Sadly, we’re dealing with a woman who thinks she can bully everyone into submission by playing up the gender card. But, Sonu has decided he won’t take the bullying lying down. In fact, other actors from Manikarnika are expected to come forward with their own tale of woe.”