Sonu Sood to produce and act in Marathi film

Earlier this year, we saw Sonu Sood exchanging some high octane martial arts moves with none other than the Chinese star Jackie Chan in the film Kung Fu Yoga. Well, now we hear that Sood who had launched his own production house last year is all set on venturing into regional film production. In fact, Sood we hear is keen on producing and acting in a Marathi film.

Confirming the same, the actor who has featured in Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Chinese films, stated that producing and acting in a Marathi film is his way of thanking the state and people of Maharashtra for all that it has given to him since he moved to Nagpur first to study engineering. Further talking about the film, Sood added that he has already zeroed in on a concept for the film which will have a social message and has roped in two writers who are penning a script for him.

Interestingly, a couple of years ago, Sood had been offered to act in a Marathi film, but the actor had turned down the project at that time. Talking about the same now he adds that given the current trend of Marathi films that are high on content doing well, he wanted to be well prepared before venturing into this territory. Though the actor still claims that he isn’t very fluent in the language he plans to gain mastery over it before he begins the film.