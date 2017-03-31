Sonu Sood to open a cricket academy

Sonu Sood to open a cricket academy

Besides establishing himself in Bollywood as an actor and producer, the hunky Sonu Sood has always expressed his undying interest in sports. No wonder then, he is all set to start off a cricketing academy for the young and upcoming sportsmen.

Speaking about this initiative, Sonu Sood told Bollywood Hungama, “These days, it’s so very tough to find good cricket grounds to play the game. Besides that, there are not sufficient professionals to train the children. My academy will not just have proper pitches, but also professional coaches to train the children. We have even appointed the trained cricketer Devesh Upadhyay to coach the children who aspire to become cricketers”. Besides Mumbai, the said cricket academy will be having a centre in Punjab as well.

On the films’ front, Sonu Sood was last seen with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. Besides that, his newly launched production house is all set to venture into regional film production.

