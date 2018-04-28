Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.04.2018 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 October Baaghi 2
follow us on

Sonu Sood appointed as the brand ambassador of ‘Fit India Movement’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Considered as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, Sonu Sood is known for his tall frame and envious physique over the years. Undoubtedly, the fitness icon was the chosen one to be the brand ambassador of ‘Fit India Movement’ that aims to work towards a healthier India.

Sonu Sood appointed as the brand ambassador of 'Fit India Movement'

Sonu, who was named the brand ambassador for the ‘Fit India Movement’ recently in New Delhi, is known to maintain a healthy lifestyle over the years. Accordingly, the actor will be promoting fitness among people across the country. The Government of India initiative aims to work towards making the country healthier.

The actor’s motive is to inspire people, especially the middle and working class who is always under pressure to earn for their living and neglect their health in the process. A source says, “Sonu will also travel across the country and interact with the people thereby creating awareness among them regarding the consumption of healthy food, disciplined workout and maintaining a healthy lifestyle as he wants the world to be a fitter place to live in.”

Sonu says, “There’s never a wrong or right time to start working out or eating healthy. It’s never too late or too early to start getting fit. I’ll be visiting metropolitan cities as well as smaller towns to make people aware about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and why one should dedicate a couple of hours to oneself.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Sonu Sood joins Ranveer Singh for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Radhika Apte boldly REVEALS about sexual…

Varun Dhawan to ring in his 31st birthday on…

Anupam Kher to star in BBC’s Mrs Wilson

Shahid Kapoor announces Mira Rajput's…

Aamir Khan urges students to join Shramdaan…

Sunil Grover roped in for Vishal Bhardwaj's…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification