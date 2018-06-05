Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrat Bharucha will be taking off to New York Academy for her new acting course!

Nushrat Bharucha, whose recent sleeper hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a stupendous success, is yet to announce on her next Bollywood project. But now we hear that the Pyaar Ka Punchama actress has some other plans. Nushrat is planning to go back to school again and this time it is the prestigious New York Film Academy.

If recent reports are to be believed, Nushrat Bharucha is keen on taking formal training for acting. So, she has decided to fly to the U.S. to study Diploma in Acting. The one week course kick starts this month that is in June. Sources close to the actress claim that she applied for the course when she was in Los Angeles recently.

The source confirmed the developments saying, “Nushrat was in LA for work commitments in May start so she had applied it then. The course is in June for one week.”

Speaking on how excited she is for her new endeavour, Nushrat said, “I always wanted to do a course from NY college since I have heard so much about it and one of my really good friend has done a 2 year course whose doing good for herself in theatre. Plus it’s a renowned college and as an actor why not explore the space. It’s always good to feed yourself with quality info and I feel this course will only enhance my growth.”

Besides this, the actress also has plans to explore the U.S. Talking about it in recent reports, Nushrat revealed that even though she has visited New York in the past, she has never been there for too long. So whilst she will take off to take her Diploma degree in acting, Nushrat also wants to become adventurous and visit places in and around the place.

