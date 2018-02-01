Sonam Kapoor’s wedding: June wedding for Anil Kapoor’s daughter?

It is celebration time in the Kapoor Khandaan. Anil Kapoor is getting ready to “give away” his daughter this year. “They are planning a June wedding for Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja,” says a family friend, adding that there would be an intimate engagement ceremony prior to it.

“Nothing is official as yet. But this is what we’ve heard. Sonam is very sure of her feelings for Anand. He is a very sorted boy and he cares deeply for Sonam. He looks after her like caring husband. Anil was initially unsure about Anand, like all fathers are about their daughters’ boyfriends. With time, Anil and his wife Sunita have accepted Anand as part of their family. Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan is also very comfortable in Anand’s company,” says the family friend.

The wedding, says the family friend, is “only a matter of time”. And that time is apparently in June. “It may be destination wedding. Or it may be a big fat Punjabi Delhi wedding. The two families are still to decide,” informs the family friend.

What is indeed decided is that Sonam Kapoor will tie the knot with Anand Ahuja In June. Interestingly Sonam’s home production Veere Di Wedding about a group of female friends coming together for a rumbustious wedding, releases on June 1.

Reel weds real in no other place better than in Bollywood.