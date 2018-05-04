Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet deets out: Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to do a special dance performance

Sonam Kapoor is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a total Bollywood style and the industry wallahs can’t help but get all excited about the biggest shaadi of the year. Though there were many rumours about the couple finally getting hitched, it was only a couple of days ago that the families released a joint statement confirming the wedding. The entire lane where Anil Kapoor’s house is located is lit up in pretty fairy lights with mommy Sunita Kapoor personally overseeing the prep. The joint statement read: The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

The Mehendi night is on May 7 at Bandra Kurla Complex and industry’s who’s who are performing at the do. Farah Khan is personally choreographing the dances and Anil Kapoor is slated to perform on special songs for his daughter dearest! What’s more? Cousin Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are going to do a special dance for the bride. This is not it! Anil’s Ram Lakhan costar Jackie Shroff also revealed that he is invited to the wedding. Do not be surprised if you see an Anil and Jackie reunion! Just imagine the two shaking their leg to the songs from Ram Lakhan! The fun does not end here. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding co-star, is going to enthral Sonam-Anand with a special performance too.

The main wedding rituals will take place on May 8th at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s bungalow, Rockdale, in Bandra followed by a grand cocktail party at The Leela on the same day. Post this, Sonam will gear up to set the Cannes red carpet on fire!

