Sonam Kapoor’s marriage plans postponed

With Aunt Sridevi’s sudden and mysterious death, the proposed marriage in the Kapoor family is now stands postponed. We are speaking of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding plans this year with her loyal and extremely affable boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The two have been seeing each other for nearly two years now. So close has Anand become to the entire family that during this time of bereavement a close family friend describes Anand as a “pillar of strength”

Says the source, “He not only took care of Sonam who had never seen bereavement from such close quarters, Anand has also been a great support to the entire Kapoor family. Yes, they were planning a June-July wedding this year. But now given the changed circumstances the marriage won’t happen this year.”

In the meanwhile, a pall of gloom hangs over Anil Kapoor’s residence. Holi followed by Boney-Sridevi’s elder-born Janhvi’s birthday this week was a time when they missed Sridevi the most. A stream of visitors can be seen making their way to the Kapoors’ residence, the latest being Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Sunday.

