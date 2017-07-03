Sonam Kapoor turns showstopper for Ralph & Russo and this is what it is all about

From becoming a fashionista to now a designer, Sonam Kapoor has marched her way to become one of the most renowned style icons in the industry. While experimentation has often been the key to her fame, the actress also shares a great rapport with the biggies of the fashion world. Tamara Ralph being one amongst them, the actress, now is all set to take off to Paris for the Ralph & Russo fashion show.

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor will turn showstopper for the Ralph & Russo Autumn/Winter collection 2017-18. However, the details of her showstopper outfit are currently being kept under wraps but reports claim that it will be a spectacular one indeed. The news doesn’t come as a surprise considering that Sonam has been Ralph & Russo’s favourite Indian muse since she was also the first Indian to sport a Ralph and Russo outfit in 2015 at the prestigious Cannes.

Reportedly, going further, Sonam Kapoor will also be attending the Pavillon Cambon which will see the presence of some prestigious Hollywood celebrities. Keeping up with ‘the Beauty and the Beasts’ theme, the night will see these beautiful stars dressed in ball gowns and handsome celebs in black tailcoats and masks.

As for films, Sonam Kapoor is wrapping up Padman with Akshay Kumar and will soon kick start the Kareena Kapoor starrer chick-flick Veere Di Wedding, produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor.